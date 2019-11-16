EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Sidoti

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,457. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $100,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.