EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Sidoti

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,457. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
