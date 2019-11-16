Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 906,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,785. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

