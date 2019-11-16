Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Share Price

News headlines about Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Empire State Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 403,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,077. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

