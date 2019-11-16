Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.42).

EXPN traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,438 ($31.86). 1,621,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,451.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,418.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

