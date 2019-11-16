Exosis (EXO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,365.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $64,793.00 and $24,365.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.02146711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.03133353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00685901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00724892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00422901 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 459,304 coins and its circulating supply is 294,304 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

