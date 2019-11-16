Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.03 ($30.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.29. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

