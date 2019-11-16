Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

MRAM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,901. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

