Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $160.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.13. 1,286,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,382. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

