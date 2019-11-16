European Metals (LON:EMH) Stock Price Up 2.8%

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.29), approximately 331,839 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 256,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

About European Metals (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

