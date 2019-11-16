Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

ESPR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,713. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 167,500 shares of company stock worth $5,943,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,898,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 187,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

