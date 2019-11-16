Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,988,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,860 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.