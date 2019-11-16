Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $550.41 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.24, for a total transaction of $110,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,825. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

