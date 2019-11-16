Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 566 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $138.05 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $274,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock worth $5,431,851. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

