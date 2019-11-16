Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.65.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,491. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

