Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

