Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,879,000 after purchasing an additional 797,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

