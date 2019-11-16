Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cree by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 65,946 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,889 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,749 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Cree stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.