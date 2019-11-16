ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $91.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on ePlus from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

PLUS traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. ePlus has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

