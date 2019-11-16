EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EP Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EPEGQ stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.60. EP Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

