EOS Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00039318 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, CoinEx and Upbit. In the last week, EOS has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $1.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,037,051,745 coins and its circulating supply is 940,351,734 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinone, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, BitMart, Kucoin, WazirX, Bilaxy, OEX, Tidex, OKEx, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Neraex, CoinEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Kuna, Tidebit, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Exmo, C2CX, IDCM, Liqui, GOPAX, ABCC, CoinBene, Koinex, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, Coindeal, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDAX, Coinrail, Zebpay, TOPBTC, Rfinex, Binance, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, DOBI trade, QBTC, BigONE, RightBTC, CPDAX, BCEX, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Kraken, Exrates, COSS, Huobi, Bitbns and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.