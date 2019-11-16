Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $4,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,329,000 after purchasing an additional 362,197 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.7% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $22.43 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 555,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $10,714,375.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 719,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,371. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

