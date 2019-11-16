Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $335,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 88.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 472.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

