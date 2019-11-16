Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 517,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

PHT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.