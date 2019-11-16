Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,904 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 102.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 155.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 210.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CCB opened at $16.60 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

In other Coastal Financial news, EVP Daniel J. Lee bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

