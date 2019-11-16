Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,962,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

