Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to $53.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 2,217,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,894. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

