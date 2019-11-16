Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 26th

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.331 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Shares of NYSE ENBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,627,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
