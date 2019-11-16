Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 26th

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.331 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,627,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

