Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 503,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Embraer by 932.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

