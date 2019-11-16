Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.13

Media headlines about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a media sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the game software company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Electronic Arts’ ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.96.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,636 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

