Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

Shares of ECM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 637 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

