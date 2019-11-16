Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ELSE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

