Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 2,500 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $245.64. 1,332,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,980. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $245.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

