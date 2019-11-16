Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 41,400 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,677 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,148.39.

On Monday, October 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 215 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $660.05.

On Thursday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 200 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $608.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,332 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,262.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $7,750.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,681 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,979.20.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,273 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,862.71.

On Thursday, September 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,908 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,701.00.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.