Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECO traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59.60 ($0.78). 5,826,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,202. The company has a market cap of $92.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.05.

In other news, insider Gil Holzman acquired 33,865 shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,120.20 ($65,490.92). Also, insider Peter William Nicol acquired 40,000 shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,696.59).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

