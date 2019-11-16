Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SATS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 221,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,025. Echostar has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

