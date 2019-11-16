Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $99.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,988 shares of company stock worth $7,359,428. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

