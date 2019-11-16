E. W. Scripps’ (SSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSP. Benchmark lowered their price target on E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 268,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 448,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 25.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.