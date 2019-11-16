DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($105.56).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.78 ($110.21) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

