DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.21 ($61.87).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.46 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting €50.68 ($58.93). 7,753,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.39. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

