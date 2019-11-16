DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in DXC Technology by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 155,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

