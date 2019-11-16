DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $389.00

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 385.20 ($5.03), with a volume of 4356300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

In related news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total value of £573 ($748.73). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £323,820.45 ($423,128.77).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

