Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.87. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

