Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

LON GROW traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 476 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 71,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 625 ($8.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 455.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

