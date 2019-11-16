Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.
LON GROW traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 476 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 71,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 625 ($8.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 455.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.
About Draper Esprit
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.