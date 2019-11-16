Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.80. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 1,009 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.00%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donegal Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

