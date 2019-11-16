Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

