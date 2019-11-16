Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

