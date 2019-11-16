DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSCSY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. DISCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

