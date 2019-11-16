DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $142,165.00 and $185.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.01455161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00143716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

