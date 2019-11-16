Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,585,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 454,115 shares.The stock last traded at $77.41 and had previously closed at $67.81.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

