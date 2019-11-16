Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 510,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

